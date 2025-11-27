Man found dead under U-Haul truck in Henderson, police say

The call to the Henderson Police Department came in at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was found dead under a U-Haul truck in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Henderson Police Department spokesperson.

According to an email from the department, the man was found “trapped beneath” the truck at the intersection of Spindletop Lane and Feather Sound Drive in the Anthem community, just west of the Anthem Country Club.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The call came in at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, the man’s name had not been released.

