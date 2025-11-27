48°F
Henderson

Man found dead under U-Haul truck in Henderson, police say

November 26, 2025 - 11:09 pm
 

A man was found dead under a U-Haul truck in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Henderson Police Department spokesperson.

According to an email from the department, the man was found “trapped beneath” the truck at the intersection of Spindletop Lane and Feather Sound Drive in the Anthem community, just west of the Anthem Country Club.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The call came in at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, the man’s name had not been released.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

