Man found in desert with 2 children faces child abuse charges

Henderson police are investigating after finding an adult and two children Monday morning.

Two children and an adult were found in critical condition in the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street.

The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 59-year-old man found in a desert area near Henderson with two young children this week has been charged with child abuse, police said Tuesday.

Brian Laugeson faces two counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Authorities found him with two children, ages 3 and 4, after a missing person report, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

The three were reported in critical condition Monday after they were found suffering from possible heat exhaustion in a desert area in Henderson, police said.

Police responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, where they found the children and adult.

All three were taken to a local hospital, where they were in critical condition, according to police.

“This case remains open and active,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “Therefore, no further information will be provided.”

Near Cadiz and Parawan on Monday, a resident said there were multiple police cars with yellow tape cordoning off an area as if it were a crime scene.

The Henderson incident comes days after two women were found dead Saturday after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

