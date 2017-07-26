ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Man found near 215 Beltway in Henderson died of meth intoxication

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 5:44 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the cause and manner of death of the man found in May in a wash area near the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

Carl Lalumondiere Jr., 34, died about 8:15 a.m. May 16 because of meth intoxication, the coroner’s office said. His death was determined an accident.

Utility workers found Lalumondiere’s body in a wash area near the Beltway and Valley Verde Drive while inspecting a pipeline in the area.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

