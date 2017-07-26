Man found near 215 Beltway in Henderson died of meth intoxication

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the cause and manner of death of the man found in May in a wash area near the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the cause and manner of death of the man found in May in a wash area near the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

Carl Lalumondiere Jr., 34, died about 8:15 a.m. May 16 because of meth intoxication, the coroner’s office said. His death was determined an accident.

Utility workers found Lalumondiere’s body in a wash area near the Beltway and Valley Verde Drive while inspecting a pipeline in the area.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.