Man found near 215 Beltway in Henderson died of meth intoxication

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the cause and manner of death of the man found in May in a wash area near the 215 Beltway in Henderson.
Carl Lalumondiere Jr., 34, died about 8:15 a.m. May 16 because of meth intoxication, the coroner’s office said. His death was determined an accident.
Utility workers found Lalumondiere’s body in a wash area near the Beltway and Valley Verde Drive while inspecting a pipeline in the area.
