Henderson

Man hospitalized after being injured in Henderson house fire

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2017 - 11:49 am
 

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after a house fire in Henderson.

The man was seen walking out of a single-family home that was burning as Henderson firefighters arrived on the 400 block of Box Elder Way, near Pacific Avenue, around 9:40 a.m. Henderson City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said he was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Two cats were also rescued from the home and were expected to survive, Richards said.

The initial investigation showed the fire may have started in the garage, Richards said. No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

