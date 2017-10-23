Man hospitalized after being injured in Henderson house fire

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after a house fire in Henderson.

Henderson Fire Department rescued and resuscitated two cats from the house fire on Box Elder Way. (HendFireDept/Twitter)

The man was seen walking out of a single-family home that was burning as Henderson firefighters arrived on the 400 block of Box Elder Way, near Pacific Avenue, around 9:40 a.m. Henderson City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said he was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Two cats were also rescued from the home and were expected to survive, Richards said.

HFD responded to a house fire on Box Elder Way at 9:40am. One man was injured and taken to @UMCSN. 2 cats were rescued & resuscitated. pic.twitter.com/ED0pW5qIbc — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) October 23, 2017

The initial investigation showed the fire may have started in the garage, Richards said. No other details were immediately available.

