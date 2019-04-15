Man hospitalized after Henderson 3-car crash dies

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man critically injured in a three-car crash Friday night in Henderson has died, police said.

He was driving a 1992 Jeep Wrangler and failed to stop at a red light about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, a Henderson police release said. The Jeep, heading north on Boulder, hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and two other vehicles, the release said.

The Jeep driver was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, but he died Sunday morning, police said. All other injuries were minor.

Police suspect excessive speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the fourth traffic fatality investigated by Henderson this year.

