Man hospitalized for burns after kitchen fire in Henderson

A man was hospitalized with burns after a kitchen fire in Henderson on Thursday night, the Henderson Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 8:30 p.m. to a home near Credence Avenue and Ambassador Drive, west of College Drive and the 215 Beltway. The fire has since been put out, department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said about 9 p.m.

One woman was being evaluated for smoke inhalation while a man was taken to University Medical Center with burns, she said. The extent of his injuries were unclear Thursday night.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a kitchen fire, Richards said.

Further information was not immediately available.

