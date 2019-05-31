82°F
Man hospitalized for burns after kitchen fire in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 9:32 pm

A man was hospitalized with burns after a kitchen fire in Henderson on Thursday night, the Henderson Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 8:30 p.m. to a home near Credence Avenue and Ambassador Drive, west of College Drive and the 215 Beltway. The fire has since been put out, department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said about 9 p.m.

One woman was being evaluated for smoke inhalation while a man was taken to University Medical Center with burns, she said. The extent of his injuries were unclear Thursday night.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a kitchen fire, Richards said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

