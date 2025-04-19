Man may have attempted to lure child in Henderson, police say

A female reported that she was walking with a young child in the 2600 block of Skylark Trail Street when a man drove up and offered the child a teddy bear.

Henderson has some of the biggest new apartments in the nation, report says

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson said Friday that investigators were looking into a report that a man driving a sedan may have attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

In an email, the spokesperson said a female reported that she was walking with a “young child” in the 2600 block of Skylark Trail Street, near Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway, early Wednesday morning when a man in a black sedan drove up and offered a teddy bear to the child.

The female refused the gift, according to the spokesperson, and the man drove away. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The man was described as being white and likely in his 50s, the spokesperson said. Other than its color, there was no other description of the vehicle.

Following what the spokesperson described as a “suspicious circumstance,” the principal of nearby Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon sent a message to parents, referring to a “safety concern.”

In the message, Lisa Satory said the female who reported the incident was babysitting the child. She said the car the man was driving “reportedly had four teddy bears on the front seat.”

“We are on high alert and continue to prioritize the safety of our students and campus,” Satory said in the message.

Satory encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident, or of anything similar in the area, to contact police.

As of Friday afternoon, the Henderson police spokesperson said no other similar cases had been reported in the area. The spokesperson said the investigation was still open.

Pinecrest Sloan Canyon is a K-12 public charter school in far southwest Henderson.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.