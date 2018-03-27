Man who died in Henderson house fire identified

The man who died in a Henderson house fire early Sunday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

John Raymond Butts, 72, was killed in the house fire on the 2700 block of Pala Dura Drive, near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway.

The fire, which was extinguished at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, was contained to the bedroom where Butts was found dead. No one else was injured.

