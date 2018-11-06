Man whose body was found in Henderson last month is identified

A man who was found dead in a desert area in Henderson last month has been identified.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man who was found dead in a desert area in Henderson last month has been identified.

He was Stephen Jursik, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His age and cause and manner of death remained pending Tuesday morning, although Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena has said that the man was in his 60s.

Jursik’s body was found about 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 in an open patch of desert between Frontage Road and Boulder Highway, near Major Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Henderson police suspect foul play in his death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.