Man’s body found on freeway onramp in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic was slowed Monday after a body was discovered on a freeway onramp in Henderson.

Henderson police said a man’s body was lying in the travel lanes on the Lake Mead Parkway and 215 Beltway onramp around 3:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but police said his death “does not appear to be a suspicious death.”

In a statement at 4:50 p.m., police said traffic would be delayed for several hours, as some of the travel lanes were closed while police investigated. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

