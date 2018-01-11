March touts Raiders, growth in first state of Henderson speech

Henderson Mayor Debra March touted the city’s growth and economic development during her first State of the City address Wednesday.

Fireworks light the hall as Henderson Mayor Debra March mentions the sale of a vacant 55-acre lot to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site west of the Henderson Executive Airport as she delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March touted the city’s growth and economic development during her first State of the City address Wednesday.

Speaking to a crowd of about 950 people at Green Valley Ranch Resort, March praised the city’s attributes and diverse economic opportunities.

“I am proud to tell you that I’ve found that the state of our city is very strong, and we have a very bright future, a future that is focused on strengthening what we have and then building on the incredible foundation that we’ve established,” March said.

March, who jumped from the City Council to mayor in June, focused on West Henderson, where the Raiders will build their headquarters for when the team moves to Las Vegas.

As pyrotechnics exploded, Raiders cheerleaders joined March on stage as loud applause emerged from the audience. Raiders President Marc Badain was in attendance as March welcomed the team to Henderson, “home of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

March even quipped that the city was changing its logo to silver and black shortly after an updated city logo appeared on screen with the Raiders’ pirate in the background.

“All kidding aside, we are thrilled to partner with a Raiders organization that is prepared to invest $75 million into the development of an absolutely world-class facility,” March said.

March also said development in Henderson West is expected to offer thousands of homes, more than a half-million square feet of retail space and offices, parks and open spaces, a theater and an entertainment complex.

“(This) will be a true gateway into our city,” March said.

March also honored Oct. 1 shooting victim Quinton Robbins, who worked for the city.

His parents, Joe and Tracy Robbins, were given a standing ovation.

“In a city where family means so much to us, we were heartbroken at his loss,” March said.

Making room to grow

Though the city has a population of 308,000, Henderson is expected to reach 390,000 over the next 20 years, according to March.

To accommodate population growth, Henderson Fire Station 83, on Burkholder Boulevard near Lake Mead Parkway, and Fire Station 98, on Coronado Center Drive, will expand. So, too, will the Union Village health care complex.

March added that this year will see the opening of Dignity Health Medical Pavilion and the groundbreaking for Henderson Hospital’s new freestanding emergency room.

“We are beginning a dynamic new phase in our city’s journey,” March said toward the end of her speech. “With old things becoming new, and new things becoming real, with Smart Cities and Complete Streets, and with partners like the Raiders, Henderson West and so many others, this could be one of the most exciting times we’ve ever seen in the history of our city.”

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.