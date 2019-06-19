Michelle Romero sworn in as Henderson Ward 1 councilwoman

Former longtime Henderson employee Michelle Romero was sworn in Tuesday evening to replace term-limited Gerri Schroder as the city’s Ward 1 councilwoman.

Henderson City Councilwoman Michelle Romero, right, representing Ward 1, recites her oath of office on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @blakeapgar

Henderson swore in its newest City Council member Tuesday.

Michelle Romero now represents Ward 1, replacing term-limited Gerri Schroder.

Romero was a longtime Henderson employee before retiring in 2016, spending the last nine years of her career there as the city’s redevelopment manager.

“I’m so excited to be able to come back to the city and serve it some more and just have the opportunity to continue helping the city be the best it can possibly be,” Romero told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She beat four other candidates to win the seat in the April primary. Romero said before her election that the most important issue the city faces is balancing growth with safety and quality of life.

Ward 2 Councilman Dan Shaw was also sworn in on Tuesday, marking the start of his first full four-year term. He was appointed to Debra March’s seat after she was elected mayor in 2017.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members also unanimously voted for Shaw to replace Schroder as mayor pro tem. Two council members — John Marz and Dan Stewart — were absent during the meeting, and Shaw cast a vote approving himself.

The role allows Shaw to perform mayoral duties if March is absent and to serve as the vice chairman of the city’s redevelopment agency. His term begins July 1 and ends on June 30 next year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.