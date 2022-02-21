Missing 11-year-old girl safely located, police say

Henderson police announced today that an 11-year-old girl that had been missing since Saturday has been safely located.

Ashlyn Sherre is about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated. (Henderson Police Department)

Ashlyn Sherre had last been seen Saturday evening outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated in a Sunday news release.

The girl was being considered a voluntary runaway.

No other details were available.

