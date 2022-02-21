58°F
Missing 11-year-old girl safely located, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2022 - 1:17 pm
Henderson police announced today that an 11-year-old girl that had been missing since Saturday has been safely located.

Ashlyn Sherre had last been seen Saturday evening outside the family residence near the Green Valley area on the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Gibson Road, police stated in a Sunday news release.

The girl was being considered a voluntary runaway.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

