Missing 71-year-old woman last seen in Henderson

Arrianna Round (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman who was last seen Monday.

Police are searching for Arrianna Round, 71, who may have dementia, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson Police Department. She was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Water Street and Pacific Avenue, near East Lake Mead Parkway.

Round is about 5-foot-4 and 123 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She may be with her pet Chihuahua and may be driving her 2018 dark blue Nissan Rogue with a Nevada license plate of 153E54.

Round was reported missing by her family, who said she may become confused or disoriented. She mentioned traveling to California, but her whereabouts are unknown, the department said Wednesday night.

The department asked anyone with information about Round or her car to call police at 702-267-4913.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.