Missing boy, 12, is believed to be driving SUV, Henderson police say

The Henderson Police Department on Thursday asked the public for help locating Malakai Smith, 12, who was believed to be driving a Chevrolet Tahoe. Police released this photo of Smith. (Courtesy Henderson Police Department).

A missing 12-year-old boy was believed to be driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, and the Henderson Police Department was asking for the public’s help Thursday night in finding him.

Malakai Smith, is believed to be operating a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Nevada license plate of 648 9D7, Henderson police said in a news release issued at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Smith was last seen, police said, at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road in Henderson.

Police asked members of the public who might come across Smith to not approach him. Instead, call 911, police said.

“If Malakai or the vehicle is observed, the public should not approach him and is urged to immediately contact 911,” the news release said.

