Moped rider in critical condition after crash in west Henderson

A man in is critical condition after colliding with a vehicle while riding a moped in Henderson.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. near Via Da Vinci Avenue and Rivoli Street in west Henderson.

The moped rider was taken a local hospital. Impairment is not considered a factor, and speed is an unknown factor, police said.

Police said to expect delays in the Inspirada area, as all traffic on Via Da Vinci Avenue is closed between Via Inspirada and Rivoli Street.

An investigation is ongoing.