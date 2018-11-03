More names added to memorial at Henderson veterans ceremony

The city of Henderson held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday morning at the Henderson Events Plaza Amphitheatre.

Henderson Mayor Debra March and members of the City Council stand for the Pledge of Allegiance following the Presentation of Colors by Basic High School's junior ROTC Color Guard during a Veteran's Day ceremony in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Debra March bows her head during the invocation at a Veteran's Day ceremony in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Henderson held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday morning at the Henderson Events Plaza Amphitheatre.

Mayor Debra March and members of the City Council were joined by Basic High School’s junior ROTC program and the city’s symphony orchestra to honor military veterans.

The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, a keynote address by Councilman Dan Shaw, a military veteran Dan and a presentation of colors.

During this year’s ceremony, the names of local veterans Christopher Henry, Vern “J” Williams, Fred Gallegos, Marvin Martin Grant, Charles Leonard Barry, Michael Medley, Ellis Elmo Williams, Jose Munoz, James Earl Moyes, Earl Jerry Moyes and Merlin Carl Moyes were added to the city’s Veterans Memorial Wall.