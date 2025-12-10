More than 100 cited by Henderson police for speeding

An initiative targeting seat belt use by drivers and their passengers, conducted by the Henderson Police Department, has lead to more than 100 citations.

Lawyers think this lower court judge should be kicked off the bench. Others came close

There’s a plan to help change ‘culture of bad driving’ in Las Vegas Valley

‘She had so much life to live’: Family mourns Henderson woman killed in DUI crash, attends sentencing

An initiative targeting seat belt use by drivers and their passengers, conducted by the Henderson Police Department, has led to more than 100 citations.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said the “Click It or Ticket” campaign led to 101 drivers being cited for speeding. Nine citations were issued for distracted driving.

Police said they stopped 194 motorists during the Nov. 10 -Dec. 1 campaign period.

The Police Department received $174,500 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety.