More than 1,000 NV Energy customers are without power Monday morning in Henderson.

NV Energy crews work to repair power lines and poles that came down early Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018, at Horizon and College drives in Henderson. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The power went out about 2 a.m. near U.S. Highway 95 and College Drive, according NV Energy’s outage tracking site. More than 1,300 originally lost electricity.

Power should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

The outage was caused by damage to NV Energy equipment, according to the power company.

