More than 1,700 NV Energy customers without power

More than 1,700 NV Energy customers were without power in the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 1,700 NV Energy customers were without power in the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

NV Energy said 1,779 customers were without power in the area of Green Valley Parkway and East Warm Springs Road. Most of the outage was encompassed in the 89014 zip code. The company said the outage was caused by an “underground equipment failure.” Some traffic lights in the area were also not working correctly.

The company said it could not immediately say when power would be restored.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.