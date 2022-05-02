76°F
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with box truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2022 - 10:34 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Henderson Monday morning.

Henderson police said in a press release that at 9:40 a.m., authorities were called to North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive for a collision between a motorcyclist and a box truck.

“The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition to an area hospital,” police said.

Police said they had no immediate indication that excessive speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

Stephanie and American Pacific were closed in all directions due to the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

