Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with box truck

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Henderson Monday morning.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police said in a press release that at 9:40 a.m., authorities were called to North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive for a collision between a motorcyclist and a box truck.

“The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition to an area hospital,” police said.

Police said they had no immediate indication that excessive speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

Stephanie and American Pacific were closed in all directions due to the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

