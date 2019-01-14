Motorcyclist dies after hitting RTC bus in Henderson

A motorcyclist was killed in Henderson Monday after running a stop sign and hitting a Regional Transportation Commission bus, police said.

The intersection of Haynes Drive and East Basic Road. Google Street View image.

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after running a stop sign and hitting a Regional Transportation Commission bus, Henderson police said.

The man riding the 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was heading south about 12:10 p.m. on Haynes Drive, near South Boulder Highway, approaching East Basic Road at the time of the crash, police spokesman Rod Pena said.

The motorcycle ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit the bus, Pena said. The motorcyclist died at Henderson Hospital, and a man riding on the bus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

His death marks the first traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police this year and follows five fatal traffic crashes on Las Vegas Valley roads over the weekend.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after his family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

36.032753, -114.975313