Motorcyclist hurt in Henderson crash dies at hospital

A motorcyclist hospitalized after a crash Monday night in Henderson has died, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Sunrise Hospital (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist hospitalized after a crash Monday night in Henderson has died, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A man driving a black 2019 BMW motorcycle struck the back of a gold 2004 Acura MDX at about 5:19 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 95 at College Drive, the Highway Patrol said in a release Wednesday. The car was in front of the motorcycle when it attempted to change lanes, then veering back into the motorcyclist’s path to avoid another car.

After striking the car, the motorcycle overturned in the right shoulder of the road, ejecting the driver, the Highway Patrol said. The man, identified as 35-year-old Mark Jones of Las Vegas, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

The Highway Patrol said it was notified of Jones’ death on Tuesday. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, the Highway Patrol said.

Jones’ death marks the 56th fatal crash, resulting in 68 fatalities, investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command in 2018.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.000298, -114.963218