Motorcyclist killed after drifting of 215 Beltway, hitting guardrail

Dylan Dickson, 23, of Henderson died at the scene of the crash early Friday on eastbound 215, west of the Gibson Road off-ramp, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic backed up as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on eastbound 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Traffic backed up as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on eastbound 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on eastbound 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol says speed was likely a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Friday on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

Dylan Dickson, 23, died at the scene of the crash on eastbound 215, west of the Gibson Road off-ramp, according to the Highway Patrol.

About 5 a.m., Dickson’s blue 2017 Yamaha R6 drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and into the right shoulder of the highway, according to investigators. It then struck the guardrail, hurling the Henderson man into the air, the Highway Patrol said. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash.

Evidence at the scene suggested that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, the Highway Patrol said Friday in a statement.

It was the 28th traffic fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

36.029429, -115.047095