Motorcyclist killed in collision with box truck

May 2, 2022 - 10:34 am
 
Updated May 3, 2022 - 7:21 am
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson Monday morning.

Henderson police said in a press release that at 9:40 a.m., authorities were called to North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive for a collision between a motorcyclist and a box truck.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Stephanie Street behind several vehicles against a red light, police said. The motorcyclist moved into a right turn lane to pass the stopped traffic and entered the intersection against the red light before crashing into the box truck, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Impairment was not suspected for the box truck driver, police said.

Stephanie and American Pacific were closed in all directions for about three hours following the crash.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

