Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Henderson, police say

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday morning near Sunset Road and Ma ...
Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday morning near Sunset Road and Marks Street in Henderson. (RTC Fast Cam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 11:49 am
 
Updated April 17, 2025 - 12:24 pm

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Henderson, according to authorities.

The Henderson Police Department says officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at about 10:33 a.m. Thursday near Sunset Road and Marks Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, police said.

According to authorities, both speed and alcohol are unknown factors at this time.

Traffic was diverted from the area while the investigation was completed.

No further information was immediately available.

