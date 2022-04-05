Motorcyclist killed in crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive.

A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC traffic camera)

A fatal motorcycle crash shut down a segment of the 215 Beltway in Henderson Tuesday morning, causing an hours-long traffic backup that stretched for miles.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. near the Valley Verde Drive exit.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a Jeep was westbound on the 215 when a motorcyclist slammed his bike into the back of it.

“The collision caused the rider of the sports bike to be ejected,” Wellman said.

The motorcyclist died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He was identified as Joseph Ketterer, 23, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

