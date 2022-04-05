72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 7:08 am
 
Updated April 6, 2022 - 12:17 pm
A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash o ...
A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed a ...
Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC t ...
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC traffic camera)

A fatal motorcycle crash shut down a segment of the 215 Beltway in Henderson Tuesday morning, causing an hours-long traffic backup that stretched for miles.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. near the Valley Verde Drive exit.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a Jeep was westbound on the 215 when a motorcyclist slammed his bike into the back of it.

“The collision caused the rider of the sports bike to be ejected,” Wellman said.

The motorcyclist died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He was identified as Joseph Ketterer, 23, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
2
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
3
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
4
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
5
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin. The ...
Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation
The Associated Press

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.