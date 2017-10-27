Motorcyclist killed in Henderson collision with SUV identified

A motorcyclist killed Tuesday after he was hit by an SUV in Henderson was identified as John Douglas Amos, 55, of Las Vegas, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

He was John Douglas Amos, 55, of Las Vegas, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Just after 8:20 a.m., Henderson police received several 911 calls reporting a crash involving a motorcyclist near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive. Amos died at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Honda Pilot may have failed to yield right of way for Amos, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The Honda’s driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

