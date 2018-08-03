Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash identified

Vincent Modesto Turturro, 66, was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path about 7:10 p.m. Monday at Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, Henderson police said in a release.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver Monday night in Henderson.

Vincent Modesto Turturro, 66, died at University Medical Center after being struck by a 2011 Nissan Murano around 7:10 p.m. Monday at Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, Henderson police said in a release.

Police identified Richard Evans, 75, as the driver of the Nissan. Evans appeared to be impaired, police said.

Evans failed to yield the right of way to Turturro, who was driving a 2016 Honda Shadow motorcycle through the intersection with a green light. Under a blinking yellow arrow signal, Evans’ Murano turned into the left turn lane from westbound Paseo Verde, into the path of Turturro’s motorcycle, which hit the right side of the SUV, according to the release.

Turturro’s death marks the fifth traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

Evans faces counts of DUI resulting in death and failing to yield the right of way.

