101°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash with RTC bus

A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox talks about embattled Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chad ...
‘I question how political this is’: Henderson City Council to study redistricting again
CCSD police unveil wellness outreach office for officers, social workers
Las Vegas-area communities among top selling in US for builders
Former boxer lists Henderson mansion again for $19.5M
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2025 - 2:08 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an Regional Transportation Commission bus in Henderson early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:46 a.m. in the area of Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police said that an RTC bus was traveling east on Racetrack Road turned left onto northbound Burkholder Boulevard and into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist traveling west on Racetrack Road.

The motorcyclist struck the front right corner of the bus, causing the rider to separate from the vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The bus was not in service at the time of the crash, police noted.

Authorities said that speed and impairment were not considered factors in the crash.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES