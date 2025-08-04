Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash with RTC bus

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an RTC bus in Henderson early Monday morning.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an Regional Transportation Commission bus in Henderson early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:46 a.m. in the area of Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police said that an RTC bus was traveling east on Racetrack Road turned left onto northbound Burkholder Boulevard and into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist traveling west on Racetrack Road.

The motorcyclist struck the front right corner of the bus, causing the rider to separate from the vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The bus was not in service at the time of the crash, police noted.

Authorities said that speed and impairment were not considered factors in the crash.