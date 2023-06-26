Motorcyclist killed near downtown Henderson

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Sunday evening near Downtown Henderson.

Henderson police. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rider was speeding on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle near Grand Cadence Drive and Cabaletta Lane around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed into a blue Kia sedan, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the rider was a 37-year-old man. He died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

