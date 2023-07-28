84°F
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed near Henderson park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2023 - 6:18 am
 
Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning after a crash in Henderson.

Henderson police said the crash was reported at 4:40 a.m. near North Valle Verde and Fox Ridge drives.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Valle Verde was expected to be closed in both directions from West Warm Springs Road to Malboro Drive for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

