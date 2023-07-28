Motorcyclist killed near Henderson park

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning after a crash in Henderson.

Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Henderson police said the crash was reported at 4:40 a.m. near North Valle Verde and Fox Ridge drives.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Valle Verde was expected to be closed in both directions from West Warm Springs Road to Malboro Drive for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

