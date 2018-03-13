‘Mutual’ parting of ways for Henderson assistant city manager Blackburn

Blackburn managed the public works and parks and recreation, economic development and tourism and community development and services departments since April 2016. He also worked for the city from 1993 until 2009.

Henderson Assistant City Manager Gregory Blackburn was hired by the city despite a complaint that he sexually harassed a woman while he worked for the city of North Las Vegas. (City of North Las Vegas)

Henderson Mayor Debra March, left, talks to Assistant City Manager Greg Blackburn before a City Council meeting on Jan. 2. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Henderson Assistant City Manager Greg Blackburn stopped working for the city on Thursday.

City spokesman David Cherry confirmed Blackburn’s departure on Monday.

It is unclear why Blackburn left.

In January, sources told the Review-Journal that Blackburn was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation.

The city paid $10,927.20 to Littler Mendelson P.C. to investigate Blackburn, according to Cherry. The investigation was a result of an anonymous complaint.

“The investigation didn’t substantiate anything related to harassment or discriminate issues,” said City Attorney Josh Reid. “There was a mutual agreement for him to move on.”

Blackburn worked for the the city of North Las Vegas from 2009 to 2016. In 2015 he was accused of sexual harassment by former North Las Vegas employee Pamela Dittmar.

Dittmar filed a federal lawsuit against North Las Vegas in November, alleging that Blackburn offered to protect her from retribution by North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, but Blackburn “made an unwanted sexual advance,” according to the complaint.

