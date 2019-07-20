Neighbors concerned about Henderson golf course development

Concept plans submitted to Henderson this month show what could be built around Legacy Golf Club. A homeowner association has retained legal counsel as a precaution.

Plans submitted to Henderson this month offer a glimpse of what Legacy Golf Club owners have in mind for the area around the course.

Included in the documents are proposals for a retail center, improvements to the existing driving range and a storage facility. The owners are also considering a hotel or luxury apartments.

The proposals are facing some pushback, however, with one homeowner association retaining legal counsel. The firm is arguing that some of the development proposals could run afoul of an agreement between the golf course owners and neighborhood associations.

“The requested zoning changes will, at least in part, violate the existing restrictive covenant and stipulated judgment,” attorney Christine Murphy wrote this week to Henderson Assistant City Attorney Brandon Kemble.

The letter came as a surprise to the golf course owners, Eddie Haddad and Georges Maalouf, who went to the city for the concept design review on Thursday.

The golf course abruptly closed in July 2017, prompting a legal battle between the new owners and residents, who argued a deed restriction required the area to be maintained as a golf course until 2038. Legacy re-opened in October 2017.

Residents and the course owners reached a settlement last year, when both parties agreed to a keep the course open and develop part of the property. Most of the proposed development would be in a cluster at Green Valley and Wigwam parkways, according to records.

Course ownership said the goal of the development is to aid in keeping the golf course open and maintained at least for the length of the deed restriction. Maalouf said he had multiple meetings with homeowner associations and received positive responses.

“We’re trying to accomplish the goal of mitigating any development on the golf course,” Haddad said.

In last year’s settlement, residents agreed to some enhancements, including a hotel. But additions such as a proposed 65,000-square-foot storage facility and 225 apartment units in two seven-story buildings were not part of the deal, Grand Legacy association board member Tom Sarnelli said.

The retention of the law firm was a proactive step, according to Sarnelli, who said he wants to avoid going back to court.

“My personal opinion is that they’re not being completely forthright and I don’t necessarily think that they’re honoring their side of the agreement,” Sarnelli said.

However, Sarnelli said he is willing to give the owners the benefit of the doubt, adding that he thinks it’s possible they don’t understand the agreement or are trying to get more than what the agreement allows.

Maalouf said the agreement does not specifically address apartments, but he and Haddad are trying to remain flexible to serve market demands. And other neighbors expressed interest in having access to an upscale storage facility in the neighborhood, he said.

The owners plan to continue having discussions with the associations throughout the development process to get homeowner input.

Proposed changes to the area would not affect course operations or golf course views for for the vast majority of homeowners, Maalouf said. But some homes immediately around the clubhouse could have their views affected, he said.

“Everything that we’ve done really has been to keep the integrity of the golf course intact while not impacting the neighboring homeowners’ enjoyment,” Maalouf said.

Haddad and Maalouf said they have already received initial comments from the city. The next step, they said, is to schedule more homeowner association meetings and answer city questions. It is unclear when the plans the will move to the planning commission for consideration.

