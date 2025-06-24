Nevada education official launches bid to unseat Henderson councilwoman Carrie Cox

Annette Dawson Owens, who’s term on the Nevada State Board of Education expires in 2027, formally announced a run to represent Henderson Ward 3, her campaign said in a news release.

A governor-appointed member of the Nevada State Board of Education and former Republican Nevada Assembly candidate will challenge incumbent Henderson city councilwoman Carrie Cox in next year’s election, and she enters race with the support of nearly all of the city’s elected leadership.

Annette Dawson Owens, who’s term on the education’s board expires in 2027, announced a run to represent Henderson Ward 3, her campaign said in a news release sent by local political consultant Liz Tropser. Owens has already won the endorsement of several current and former Henderson officials, including Mayor Michelle Romero and councilmembers Dan Stewart, Jim Seebock and Monica Larson, according to her campaign’s release — the entirety of the existing council outside of Cox.

Dawson Owens said in a statement that, if elected, she will pledge to bolster quality of life for Henderson residents.

“I am excited to listen to our neighbors and work with them to continue building on the quality of life our Henderson residents and businesses currently enjoy,” Dawson Owens said in a statement. “My priorities include community safety, effective communication and transparency, sustainable economic diversification, education and healthy livable communities.”

The official filing period for nonjudicial political candidates will run from March 2 to March 13, 2026, but Dawson Owens is the first challenger to Cox since she announced her re-election bid May 8. Neither Cox nor campaign spokeswoman Lisa Mayo-DeRiso could immediately be reached for comment.

Dawson Owens’ foray into the race also comes amid heightened tensions between Cox and others city leaders. Larson earlier this month announced on her public official Facebook page that she was “in no way affiliated or aligned” with Cox, and Larson’s page last month also posted an image that digitally removed Cox from a public photo op with other city councilmembers. Cox in a statement told the Review-Journal last month that the “large amount of support she has in the community” allows her to continue work with the community in spite of the statements made against her.

Cox is the only member of the Henderson city council whose campaign communications are coordinated by Trosper, according to a list of clients published on the public affairs specialist’s website.

Background in education

In addition to her current post, Dawson Owens has served on the city’s Community Education Advisory Board, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in December 2016 that Owens Dawson was one of seven individuals who applied to fill a vacancy on the city council following the departure of former Ward 4 councilman Sam Bateman. In November, she last to Democrat Joe Dalia in the race for Assembly District 29 by 1,468 votes, a difference of about 4.3 percentage points.

According to her campaign’s release, Dawson Owens is a lifelong Henderson resident and has previously taught at the Clark County School District and local charter schools. She has also served as a policy director for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, an organization focused on policy changes that positively affect Nevada children, according to its website.

Additionally, the news release touted support from nearly three dozen notable figures in the Henderson business community and political scene, including former mayor Debra March, and former councilmembers like Dan Shaw, Gerri Schroder, Jack Clark, and others like real estate developer Bob Unger, former city council candidate Trish Nash, College of Southern Nevada Henderson campus provost Patty Charlton, and others.

Dawson Owens was appointed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in March to a two-year term on the board of education, according to its website. Dawson Owens in her announcement did not indicate whether she would resign from the board if she was elected to the city council position.

Dawson Owens’s campaign said she is a graduate of Basic High School, and has and has both an undergraduate degree in Zoology and a master’s degree in education from UNLV. She also holds a master’s in administration from Sierra Nevada University, and her campaign maintains her family has deep ties to the city, with several relatives still living there.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com.