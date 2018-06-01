Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Henderson.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Henderson.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday on eastbound 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street, according to Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles at the scene. The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crash was blocking the right lane of the freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

