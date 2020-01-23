Nevada State College’s new fight song written by CCSD teacher
Clark County School District second-grade teacher Jeff Rapp wrote Nevada State College’s first official fight song, “All Will Hail Black and Gold.”
Nevada State College has its first official fight song, “All Will Hail Black and Gold,” the college announced.
The song was written by Clark County School District second-grade teacher Jeff Rapp, NSC said in a Jan. 17 news release. As the winner, Rapp will receive a $2,000 prize.
In July, Nevada State College announced a contest — which was open to the community — to write a fight song. The first runner-up was Robert Barney and his entry, “To Victory,” is now NSC’s spirit song.
‘All Will Hail Black and Gold’
Following are the lyrics to the Nevada State College Fight Song, which were written by Jeff Rapp. The melody is based on “Simple Gifts,” a traditional Shaker hymn
In the land of Nevada in the hot desert sun
Dwells a bright band of scholars who are called the Scorpions.
All for our country is our motto and creed.
Nevada State College Battle Born to succeed.
So we’ll fight with Nevada State College pride!
We will win with the spirit of the West at our side!
We will climb up Mount Scorpion with hearts that are bold,
And there raise our banner, all will hail black and gold!