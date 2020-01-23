Nevada State College’s new fight song written by CCSD teacher

Clark County School District second-grade teacher Jeff Rapp wrote Nevada State College’s first official fight song, “All Will Hail Black and Gold.”

Nevada State College's graduation ceremony is seen in May 2013. The school has a new fight song, “All Will Hail Black and Gold.”

Nevada State College has its first official fight song, “All Will Hail Black and Gold,” the college announced.

The song was written by Clark County School District second-grade teacher Jeff Rapp, NSC said in a Jan. 17 news release. As the winner, Rapp will receive a $2,000 prize.

In July, Nevada State College announced a contest — which was open to the community — to write a fight song. The first runner-up was Robert Barney and his entry, “To Victory,” is now NSC’s spirit song.