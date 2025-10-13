New Costco food court item spotted in Las Vegas Valley

A new menu item has popped up at a Costco food court in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Costco food court menu is seen at a store on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costco shoppers in the Las Vegas Valley have something to be excited about: a new menu item has been spotted at one of the local food courts.

Fans have lamented the disappearance of the popular combo pizza from Costco’s menu. Now, it looks like the fan favorite may be making a return — sort of.

Costco appears to be adding a combo pizza calzone to its menu, as spotted over the weekend at the St. Rose Parkway location in Henderson.

The new combo pizza calzone, which was seen on the menu on Saturday, sells for $6.99.

According to the menu, the item features pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.