53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

New Costco food court item spotted in Las Vegas Valley

A Costco food court menu is seen at a store on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, Octob ...
A Costco food court menu is seen at a store on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The new Ikea Plan store on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Revi ...
New Ikea store concept sets Henderson opening date
Israeli official Tom Artiom Alexandrovich appears remotely for a hearing on charges of trying t ...
Israeli cybersecurity official indicted on child sex charge
Live poker is returning to a locals casino. (Getty Images)
Inside Gaming: Locals casino to reopen poker room as part of $200M renovation
Selma Bartlett, a trailblazing banker and strong-willed philanthropist whose work advanced educ ...
Longtime banker and education philanthropist Selma Bartlett dies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2025 - 7:13 am
 

Costco shoppers in the Las Vegas Valley have something to be excited about: a new menu item has been spotted at one of the local food courts.

Fans have lamented the disappearance of the popular combo pizza from Costco’s menu. Now, it looks like the fan favorite may be making a return — sort of.

Costco appears to be adding a combo pizza calzone to its menu, as spotted over the weekend at the St. Rose Parkway location in Henderson.

The new combo pizza calzone, which was seen on the menu on Saturday, sells for $6.99.

According to the menu, the item features pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES