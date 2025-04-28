74°F
Henderson

New fire station to open in West Henderson next week

Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 2:46 pm
 

A new fire station and training facility for western Henderson is expected to open early next month, city officials said Monday.

The city is inviting residents to the May 7 grand opening of Fire Station 92, located at 2000 Via Centro, near East Larson Lane, according to a press release. In addition to a 10 a.m. ceremony by city leadership to celebrate the opening of the new facility, attendees will be able to take tours and meet firefighters who will be stationed there.

Fire Station 92, which is the Henderson Fire Department’s 13th station, will serve the growing West Henderson area and Inspirada master-planned communities, the release said. Residents unable to attend the ceremony are also invited to check out a June 14 open house at the new station, according to the release.

The new facility is situated on about 3 acres and will include four apparatus bays to accommodate an engine, truck, rescue, air support and other specialty vehicles. The new station also will be able to accommodate up to 14 personnel for 24-hour response preparedness.

“Plans have been in the works for several years, and I could not be more excited to officially open Station 92 for the residents and businesses in West Henderson,” Henderson Fire Chief Scott Vivier said in a statement. “As our department continues to grow, it’s crucial that we continue providing premier fire services, and this station will help us do just that.”

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

