New Henderson hospital will specialize in cardiac care

A new acute-care hospital in Henderson will specialize in providing cardiac care while adding needed capacity in the growing community, Valley Health System executives said following a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning.

West Henderson Hospital will open in mid-2024 with 150 beds, 37 emergency room bays, seven surgical suites and specialized cardiac services, the executives said. The facility is designed to expand to 450 beds as the city grows.

“If anything, we learned from the pandemic … we have to have access to high quality health care, and it has to be timely,” said Karla Perez, regional vice president of Universal Health Services Acute Care Division. Pennsylvania-based health care giant UHS owns the Valley Health System.

“We can’t have patients who are waiting hours or days to be seen in an emergency room,” Perez told the Review-Journal. “We have to have more capacity.”

West Henderson Hospital will be the Valley Health System’s seventh acute-care hospital in Southern Nevada and its second in Henderson.

It will have two cardiac catheterization labs, one electrophysiology lab to treat heart rhythm disorders, and the capability for open-heart surgery, said Chris Loftus, CEO of both West Henderson and Desert Springs hospitals.

All the Valley Health System’s hospitals have the capacity for interventional cardiology, meaning they can treat a heart attack by using a catheter to put in stents, Loftus said. However, “if the disease is just way beyond putting stents in and you have to do a bypass, that’s when you have to do open heart cardiovascular surgery.”

Valley Health System’s Henderson Hospital does not have the capacity to perform open-heart surgery.

The $385 million, 40-acre medical campus is being built at St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Las Vegas-based SR Construction is the general contractor.

Henderson Mayor Debra March said the new hospital would be convenient for people living in the West Henderson area, including Sun City Anthem. “Sun City Anthem is an aging community, so it’s important that we have the resources they need,” she said.

