69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

New info received on missing man, Henderson police say

Kenneth Wright-Fletcher was last seen by family members in June 2021. (Henderson Police Department)
Kenneth Wright-Fletcher was last seen by family members in June 2021. (Henderson Police Department)
More Stories
Tyler Johns stands before the judge during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Cou ...
Prosecutors: Man accused of killing 11-year-old in road rage shooting may face death
Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday for their fou ...
Freestanding ER breaks ground in Henderson
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More than 100 cited by Henderson police for speeding
From left, Ginger Jacks, Rusty Ready, and Charlene Rosas pose for a photo at the Regional Justi ...
‘She had so much life to live’: Family mourns Henderson woman killed in DUI crash, attends sentencing
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2025 - 11:11 am
 

Henderson police say they have received new information on the disappearance of a then-21-year-old man more than four years ago and seek the public’s assistance.

Kenneth Wright-Fletcher was last seen by family members in June 2021, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen Wright-Fletcher, spoken with him, or has any information to come forward. Even details previously considered minor could prove critical to advancing the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4763. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES