New info received on missing man, Henderson police say

Kenneth Wright-Fletcher was last seen by family members in June 2021, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Kenneth Wright-Fletcher was last seen by family members in June 2021. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police say they have received new information on the disappearance of a then-21-year-old man more than four years ago and seek the public’s assistance.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen Wright-Fletcher, spoken with him, or has any information to come forward. Even details previously considered minor could prove critical to advancing the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4763. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

