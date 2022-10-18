Newborn baby surrendered at Henderson fire station

Police said the baby girl was determined to be in good health.

Henderson Fire Department (Review-Journal file)

A baby girl was safely surrendered at a Henderson Fire Department station.

The Henderson Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that officers responded to a fire station at about 2 p.m. Monday in response to the newborn’s surrender.

The baby was determined to be in good health, police said, and no laws were violated.

The fire station where the newborn was surrendered was not identified.

Nevada’s Safe Haven law allows parents to leave a child up to 30 days old at any medical facility or fire station and remain anonymous.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.