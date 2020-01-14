No injuries reported as car crashes into Henderson store
Henderson police are investigating a car that crashed through the Vegas Discount Nutrition store in Henderson on Monday night.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m., according to an employee at the store.
The worker said the driver fled the scene at South Eastern Avenue and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Henderson police responded to the scene.
The employee said he did not think there were any injuries.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.