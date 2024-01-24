51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 7:24 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 7:27 pm
A coyote is seen on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the former Royal Links golf course where Touchstone ...
A coyote is seen on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the former Royal Links golf course where Touchstone Living is building a new 1,600-home community called Independence in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Coyotes are biting people in Henderson, and police want people to stop feeding them.

The Henderson Police Department told residents on Facebook to stop feeding and approaching wildlife.

“We have seen a number of coyotes approaching people and biting them,” the police department wrote. “This only occurs when coyotes are not scared of people.”

Police warned that coyotes carry rabies, and have become a threat to public safety from people feeding them.

People who are bit by coyotes must receive rabies vaccines, police said. Rabies can be fatal to people and animals.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife reported 316 coyote sightings in 2022 in Southern Nevada. The department told the Review-Journal in April 2023 that coyote attacks on humans are rare, but when they happen, it is usually because someone fed them.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
2
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
3
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
4
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
5
CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address
CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K, records show
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K, records show
Lawsuit filed against woman accused of killing North Las Vegas pastor
Lawsuit filed against woman accused of killing North Las Vegas pastor
Las Vegas upholds $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
Las Vegas upholds $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
‘Hit the root causes’: Florida lawmaker talks gun violence prevention at UNLV
‘Hit the root causes’: Florida lawmaker talks gun violence prevention at UNLV
U.S. strikes 3 facilities in Iraq following attacks by Iran-backed militias
U.S. strikes 3 facilities in Iraq following attacks by Iran-backed militias
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification
Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification