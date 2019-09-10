Over $40K raised for pilot injured in deadly Henderson plane crash

A fundraiser for the pilot who survived a deadly plane crash this weekend in Henderson raised over $40,000 overnight.

Thomas Craig VIII, who survived the plane crash a half mile away from the Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas. (GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe campaign, which indicates that it was created Monday by family members, states that pilot Thomas William Craig VIII was saved by a good Samaritan after the crash but suffered serious burns to most of his body.

On Saturday, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane with four people on board had a mechanical issue after takeoff from the Henderson Executive Airport and turned around in an attempt to land. The plane then crashed and caught fire in a desert area just south of the airport.

“A fire occurred and as it blazed, a Good Samaritan Angel helped an individual stumbling from the wreckage on fire. That person was Thomas, whom we all love so deeply,” the GoFundMe page states.

Two people died and three others, including Craig and the good Samaritan who helped him, were injured. The other three passengers have not been identified.

According to the GoFundMe page, Craig was born in Hawaii and lived in San Diego, where the plane was returning before it crashed.

He has no relatives in Las Vegas, according to the page, and his friends and family have traveled across the country to visit him.

“His loved ones gathered in the burn unit with hearts in hand,” the fundraiser states. “Thomas will have to endure multiple surgeries, multiple skin grafts, and many months, possibly years of rehab.”

Craig suffered second- and third-degree burns across almost 75 percent of his body, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of Tuesday morning, 397 people had donated over $41,000 of the fundraiser’s $100,000 goal.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.