Over $63K raised for pilot injured in deadly Henderson plane crash

A fundraiser for a pilot who survived a deadly plane crash this weekend in Henderson raised more than $63,000 in fewer than 24 hours.

Thomas Craig VIII, who survived the plane crash a half mile away from the Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas. (GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe campaign, which indicates that it was created Monday evening by family members, states that pilot Thomas William Craig VIII was saved by a good Samaritan after the crash but suffered serious burns to most of his body.

Two people died and three others, including Craig and the good Samaritan who helped him, were injured.

“A fire occurred and as it blazed, a Good Samaritan Angel helped an individual stumbling from the wreckage on fire. That person was Thomas, whom we all love so deeply,” the GoFundMe page states.

Craig became a certified commercial pilot in February, Federal Aviation Administration records show. In May, he became a certified flight instructor, and in June he began working at the California Flight Academy in El Cajon, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Over the last year, I have completely changed the course of my life and dedicated it to making my dream of becoming a commercial pilot reality,” Craig wrote on his LinkedIn page. “I have given it everything I have to gain my commercial ratings and become the pilot I am today.”

Craig graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 2010, according to his LinkedIn page.

One of the deceased passengers, 48-year-old Lorenzo Harris of California, was identified Tuesday. He died of thermal and blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The other passenger who died and the other injured people have not been identified.

FAA records show that Harris became a certified commercial pilot in 2014.

On Saturday, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane with four people on board had a mechanical issue after takeoff from the Henderson Executive Airport and turned around in an attempt to land. The plane then crashed and caught fire in a desert area just south of the airport.

According to the GoFundMe page, Craig was born in Hawaii and lived in San Diego, where the plane was returning before it crashed. The plane was registered to the same address of the California Flight Academy where Craig worked, FAA records show.

A person who answered the phone Tuesday at the academy hung up after a reporter identified himself.

Craig has no relatives in Las Vegas, according to the GoFundMe page, and his friends and family have traveled across the country to visit him.

“His loved ones gathered in the burn unit with hearts in hand,” the fundraiser states. “Thomas will have to endure multiple surgeries, multiple skin grafts, and many months, possibly years of rehab.”

Craig suffered second- and third-degree burns across almost 75 percent of his body, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of Tuesday morning, 397 people had donated over $41,000 of the fundraiser’s $100,000 goal. Within 23 hours of the campaign’s creation, 531 people had donated more than $63,000.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Staff writer Rachel Crosby contributed to this report.