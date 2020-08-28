Paramedic released from hospital after 4-month COVID-19 ordeal

A local paramedic was released from a Henderson rehabilitation hospital on Friday after being treated for the coronavirus for four months.

A local paramedic who was hospitalized for four months with the coronavirus was released from a Henderson rehabilitation hospital on Friday morning to be reunited with his friends and family.

John Foster, 60, was discharged at 11 a.m. from the Dignity Health Rehabilitation Hospital, at 2930 Siena Heights Drive, where hospital staff gave him a “clap out.”

The paramedic has been treated at the rehabilitation hospital for the past two months, and was in two other area hospitals for two months prior, according to a statement from Dignity Health.

The 60-year old, who has been a paramedic for 33 years, 20 of which were in the valley, was hospitalized in April. He spent two months unconscious on a ventilator. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/KjiHoIJthT — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) August 28, 2020

