Paseo Verde Library in Henderson to hold Local Author Showcase

Paseo Verde Library

Paseo Verde Library in Henderson is holding its yearly Local Author Showcase on March 28.

The first session is from 10-11:30 a.m. and the second is from 1-2:30 p.m. at the library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Author Laura McBride will hold a book signing and discussion from noon-1 p.m.

The event will feature more than 60 authors — representing a variety of genres — from across the Las Vegas Valley, Henderson Libraries said in a March 3 statement.

Henderson Libraries, established in 1944, has four branches. For more information, visit hendersonlibraries.com.

