Passenger in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson dies

A passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash this month in Henderson has died, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just after 12:10 p.m. Jan. 6 near Sunset Road and Athenian Drive.

Investigators say a blue Ford coupe was on eastbound Sunset Road, waiting in a turn lane at Athenian Drive, with a flashing yellow light. A gray Dodge sedan was westbound on Sunset approaching Athenian. The Ford failed to yield the right of way, continued into the intersection, and was struck on the passenger side by the Dodge.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to local area hospitals.

On Saturday, Henderson Police Fatal Investigators were told that the passenger in the Ford succumbed to their injuries.

Speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in this incident, the release said.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the third accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.