‘Pawn Stars’ expert and Clark County museum head plans Q&A session

Clark County Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton shows items from the Anna Roberts Parks collection at the museum in Henderson Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Museum is closed for now, but Southern Nevadans still can explore what it has to offer during a Facebook Live question-and-answer session Wednesday with county museums administrator Mark Hall-Patton.

The 15-minute session will begin at noon, when Hall-Patton will take viewer questions at the Townsite House on the museum’s Heritage Street.

Hall-Patton said the session is a way for the museum, located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, to continue to have a presence in the community during its coronavirus-related shutdown.

“We want to let people know that we’re still here and will open in the future, but we still have something to offer,” said Hall-Patton, who also serves as a guest expert on the “Pawn Stars” television series.

After Wednesday’s live session, video of the event can be found on the museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ClarkCountyMuseum).

Hall-Patton said future question-and-answer sessions originating from other parts of the museum are planned.